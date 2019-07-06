BizTech Share

Indian government targets 3.3% fiscal deficit this year | Money Talks

India's government is counting on infrastructure and technology to boost jobs. Beyond that, it's set the seemingly impossible task of doubling the size of the economy in just five years. In the annual budget announced by the finance minister on Friday, the government took the first step in that direction by cutting taxes on electronic vehicles, solar cells and lithium batteries. Rebecca Bundhun gave us her analysis from Mumbai.