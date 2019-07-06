POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Indian government targets 3.3% fiscal deficit this year | Money Talks
05:47
BizTech
Indian government targets 3.3% fiscal deficit this year | Money Talks
India's government is counting on infrastructure and technology to boost jobs. Beyond that, it's set the seemingly impossible task of doubling the size of the economy in just five years. In the annual budget announced by the finance minister on Friday, the government took the first step in that direction by cutting taxes on electronic vehicles, solar cells and lithium batteries. Rebecca Bundhun gave us her analysis from Mumbai.
July 6, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?