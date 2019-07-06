BizTech Share

Rising temperatures a threat to global economy | Money Talks

Scientists say the record-breaking heatwave that gripped Western Europe and other countries around the world recently was probably amplified by a factor of five due to the climate crisis. And they warn this could be the new normal. Apart from its environmental effects such as droughts, global heating is also a major threat to the global economy. We spoke to International Labour Organization Economist Nicolas Maitre in Geneva, Switzerland.