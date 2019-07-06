July 6, 2019
Mauritania Refugees: UN trains refugees to become self-sufficient
People fleeing war and violence go through many challenges trying to reach safety. And when they finally do, they're often forced to depend on charitable contributions. Their living conditions could get worse as global funding for the international refugee crisis dwindles. Adesewa Josh met a group of refugees from Mali at the Mberra camp in Mauritania who are preparing for those consequences.
