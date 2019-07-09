POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The Rise of Robots: Will workers really lose out?
26:00
World
The Rise of Robots: Will workers really lose out?
We've seen plenty of predictions that robots are about to put everyone, from factory workers to journalists, out of a job, with white collar work suddenly vulnerable to automation. Up to 20 million manufacturing jobs around the world could be replaced by robots by 2030, according to analysis firm Oxford Economics. In this episode of Roundtable we’ll be asking; Will workers really lose out to robots? Joining us at the Roundtable today, Richard Holt Head of Global Cities Research at Oxford Economics, Helge Wurdemann lecturer in medical devices and mechanical engineering at University College London and Virginia Matthews, writer for the Telegraph. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Robots #Automation #Workforce #Jobs #Globaleconomy #industrialrevolution
July 9, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?