Tarabya Cultural Festival 2019

The Tarabya Cultural Festival started last year at the summer residence of the German Embassy, in Tarabya, a coastal neighbourhood near the Bosphorus. The festival is organised by the Tarabya Cultural Academy, which is offering a residency programme that enables German-based artists from various artistic disciplines to spend some time in Istanbul. Julia Lazarus, Artist, Curator and Filmmaker