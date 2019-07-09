POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Tarabya Cultural Festival 2019
Tarabya Cultural Festival 2019
The Tarabya Cultural Festival started last year at the summer residence of the German Embassy, in Tarabya, a coastal neighbourhood near the Bosphorus. The festival is organised by the Tarabya Cultural Academy, which is offering a residency programme that enables German-based artists from various artistic disciplines to spend some time in Istanbul. Julia Lazarus, Artist, Curator and Filmmaker
July 9, 2019
