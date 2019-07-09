POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
If the Oscars were a film, they would probably be up for a best drama race this year. Tackling the Metoo, Oscarsowhite and Netflix controversies, they have been dealing with the lowest ratings in modern history. But the Academy has plans to tackle them all -as the president John Bailey told Showcase's Elif Bereketli in a one on one interview in Istanbul's Ciragan Palace. The experienced cinematographer was there for TRT's 12 Punto Project, aiming at promoting Turkish films abroad, and contributing to the changing nature of storytelling which Bailey also had a lot to say about. #JohnBailey #TRT #12PuntoProject
