Is the Iran Nuclear Deal Dead?

Iran announced it has breached the terms of the historic JCPOA by exceeding the limit set on enriching uranium. While it’s a violation that can be reversed, the impact could still be massive. Washington has threatened more sanctions and Tehran has threatened more violations. European leaders have urged Iran to reverse course. So, can American threats or European diplomacy still salvage the deal? Or will Iran continue on the path towards weapons grade uranium? Hyder Abbasi reports.