The War in Syria: Rescuers describe fleeing targeted strikes

In the past few months humanitarian workers and health facilities in northern Syria's Idlib province have been under heavy bombardment from regime and Russian planes. Targeting health facilities is supposed to be a war crime, but last month three more first responders were killed in what witnesses say was a deliberate attack. Sara Firth has met some of the Syrians saving lives and risking theirs in the process #SyrianWar #HumanitarianWorkers #FirstResponders