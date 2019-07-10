POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Boeing sees 37% drop in first half deliveries | Money Talks
07:00
BizTech
Boeing sees 37% drop in first half deliveries | Money Talks
Boeing is on track to lose its title as the world's biggest plane maker to European rival Airbus. The Chicago-based firm says plane deliveries dropped by more than a third in the first half of the year. That's as the company struggles with the backlash over its 737 MAX plane, a bestseller than was involved in two deadly crashes just months apart. Paolo Montecillo reports. We unpacked the story with Skift Airline Weekly editor Madhu Unnikrishnan, who joined us from San Francisco. #Boeing #737MAX #Aviation
July 10, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?