World Share

Stories Carved in Marble

Seeing love stories among blotches of colour or hearing a loved one's promises between the lyrics of a song. Thanks to art, simple things in life can leave an extraordinary impact on us. Like the sculptures at this exhibition in one of Istanbul's ancient cisterns. Turkish artist Dincer Gungorur honours ancient folk stories by carving them into marble. Showcase's Nursena Tuter went to see what the stones had to say. #Sculpture #Exhibition #DincerGungorur