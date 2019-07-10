POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Stories Carved in Marble
Stories Carved in Marble
Seeing love stories among blotches of colour or hearing a loved one's promises between the lyrics of a song. Thanks to art, simple things in life can leave an extraordinary impact on us. Like the sculptures at this exhibition in one of Istanbul's ancient cisterns. Turkish artist Dincer Gungorur honours ancient folk stories by carving them into marble. Showcase's Nursena Tuter went to see what the stones had to say. #Sculpture #Exhibition #DincerGungorur
July 10, 2019
