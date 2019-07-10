POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Greece’s Conservative U-Turn
17:25
World
Greece’s Conservative U-Turn
Economists are keen to see if Greece’s new Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, can deliver on his many promises. He says he can turn the Greek economy around, privatise businesses and create jobs. But with the worst rate of unemployment in the Eurozone, is Mitsotakis' promise of change just another instance of prime ministers over-promising? Guests: Dimitris Keridis Member of Parliament with New Democracy Party Dimitris Rapidis Representative of the Syriza Party #Syriza #Tsipras #Greece #GreeceElections
July 10, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?