Is the Libyan War Drawing in Turkey?

Forces loyal to the Libyan militia leader Khalifa Haftar lost control of the strategically significant town of Gharyan. It was a major blow to Haftar and he blamed Turkey for his losses. In response Haftar promised to target Turkish interests in the region, but it was the capture of six Turkish nationals that sparked the threat of retaliation from Ankara. So, could Haftar's provocation draw Turkey into the Libyan war? Guests: Murat Aslan Led Intelligence Branch of Turkish Armed Forces Guma el Gamaty Member of UN-backed Libyan Political Dialogue Group Mansour el Kikhia Author of 'Libya's Qaddafi: The Politics of Contradiction' #Libya #Turkey #Africa #MiddleEast