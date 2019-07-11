POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Sharing Power in Sudan | Free Trade for Africa | Fighting Coal in Kenya
Sudanese and civilian leaders join forces to end a standoff that brought the country to a standstill. Is this a step towards democracy? Fifty-four countries in Africa launched a continent-wide free trade agreement. But why are some convinced it’s destined to fail? And after more than a year of petitions and protests, Kenya has been forced to halt plans to build its first ever coal-fired power plant. #ACFTA #africanunion #freetrade #AfricanUnity #sudan #sudanuprising #sudanprotests #sudanmassarce #hemedti #decoalonise #nature #environment #kenya
July 11, 2019
