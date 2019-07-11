Car sales fall for a 12th straight month | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
A slowing Chinese economy, weighed down by a trade war with the US, is being blamed for falling car sales in China. Despite the first rise in a year last month, industry data shows passenger car sales in the world's largest market fell 14-percent in the first half of the year. There's little sign the slump will end anytime soon and as Samantha Vadas reports, the dismal sales figures are putting a dent in the profits of the world's automakers. #China #CarSales #TradeWar
July 11, 2019
