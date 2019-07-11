POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Conservative party candidates try to woo voters with Brexit plans | Money Talks
07:31
BizTech
Conservative party candidates try to woo voters with Brexit plans | Money Talks
The two men vying to become Britain's next prime minister have squared-off in their first televised debate.. arguing over the prospect of leaving the European Union by the end of October. Former foreign secretary Boris Johnson and the UK's current top diplomat Jeremy Hunt say that if elected, they'd secure a better Brexit deal from the EU. But as Mobin Nasir reports, the incoming prime minister could have a tough time taking the UK out of the EU without stifling economic growth. We spoke to Chris Roebuck, an economist and leadership expert in London. #BorisJohnson #JeremyHunt #Brexit
July 11, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?