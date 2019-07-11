POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Degree in Rap
Did you ever dream of doing stand-up comedy, but don't have a clue how to go about it? Or do you want to study the evidence and cultural context behind one of the UK's most legendary heroes, Robin Hood? Or how about getting qualified to manage a herd of cows? These are just some of the weird and whacky higher-education courses you can take in the UK. Move over accounting and science, as people can now turn their real passions into legitimate careers. The latest course in hip-hop music may just give Stormzy a run for his money. ShaoDow, Rapper 00:54 #Degree #Rap #Music
July 11, 2019
