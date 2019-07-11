POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Culture Under Attack
08:29
World
Culture Under Attack
Destruction of cultural heritage during times of conflict is inevitable and more often than not, a calculated strategy. But throughout history, there are people willing to risk everything to protect the treasures that make up humanity's footprint. And now, for the first time, London's Imperial War Museum is staging not one, but three interlinked exhibitions exploring the history of how culture, whether that's music, art or architecture, has come under attack. Showcase's Miranda Atty has that story. Robert Bewley, Project Director and Co-Founder of Eamena 04:49 #Culture #War #ImperialWarMuseum
July 11, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?