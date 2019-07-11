World Share

Is Sudan on the way to democracy?

For the next three years and three months, Sudan’s military and civilian opposition will work together. First, Sudan will be in the hands of the military, then they're supposed to relinquish power to a civilian government. One politician called the deal the first step towards democracy. But many are still skeptical. Abubakr al Shamahi reports on how the deal came together. #sudan #sudanuprising #sudanprotests #sudanmassarce #hemedti #hemeti