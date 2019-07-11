POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Kenya DeCOALonized?
Kenya DeCOALonized?
After more than a year of petitions and protests, Kenya halt plans to build its first ever coal-fired power plant. The campaign group DeCOALonize took the country's National Environment Management Authority to court for approving the plant's construction on the Lamu Archipelago. The seaside town is a UNESCO world heritage site and critics warned that building the Chinese funded plant would destroy the area's natural beauty. A judge agreed and a National Environmental Tribunal ruled that the firm building the plant had failed to do a proper environmental assessment. So, is the fight really over? Guests: Samia Omar Bwana Board Member, deCOALonize Kenya campaign #decoalonise #nature #environment #kenya
July 11, 2019
