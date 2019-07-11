POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
IS IT REALLY OVER?! Do Hong Kongers trust Carrie Lam's words?
26:30
World
A bill to extradite felons to China has pushed Hong Kong to the edge, with millions turning out in pro-democracy marches across the city. So what does it mean for the future of Hong Kong's relationship with China? We spoke to the student who has become the face of the protests - and a Nobel Peace Prize nominee - about what protesters want, and heard from a pro-Beijing council member who says it's all fake news! Nexus, with Matt Moore.
July 11, 2019
