Entrepreneur empowers township energy startups | Money Talks
02:12
BizTech
Entrepreneur empowers township energy startups | Money Talks
As the economy continues to stagnate and prices keep rising, millions of South Africans are struggling to make ends meet. During the icy winter months, energy budgets are stretched to breaking point. One entrepreneur has started a business that not only empowers start-ups in townships, but also helps people stay warm and prepare hot meals every day of the year. Mark Roughton has more. #Gas #StartUps #Energy
July 12, 2019
