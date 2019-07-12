BizTech Share

South Africa proposes debt-equity swap for Eskom | Money Talks

South Africa's heavily indebted state power company, Eskom, could be given a lifeline that's designed to turn-around the troubled utility, after President Cyril Ramaphosa campaigned to split the company to make it viable. Eskom's biggest shareholder, the state asset manager Public Investment Corp, has reportedly proposed a debt-equity swap that would convert its $6.4-billion holding into equity. In return, PIC would have a say over Eskom's management - including board representation. For more on this, we spoke to Ian Cruickshanks in Johannesburg. #PIC #Eskom #DebtEquitySwap