POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
France's digital tax raises risk of US tariffs | Money Talks
07:26
BizTech
France's digital tax raises risk of US tariffs | Money Talks
France will slap a 3% tax on revenues that tech giants like Facebook and Amazon earn in the country. It comes after European nations failed to reach a consensus on an EU-wide digital tax for companies taking advantage of lower tax regimes to avoid paying dues where they actually make their money. But as Mobin Nasir reports, France's move could spark a trade spat with Washington, which has threatened to retaliate. Elena Casas has been following the story and joined us from Paris. #DigitalTax #Amazon #Tariffs
July 12, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?