Sink Without Trace
04:09
World
Sink Without Trace
For refugees and migrants, trying to travel to Europe by sea is a nightmarish journey. There's a danger, hunger, thirst and of course the constant threat of drowning. While some make it, many don't. And with those that drown unlikely to be identified, thousands of bereaved families are left without answers. And now a London exhibition is putting migrants at the centre of the story. Miranda Atty takes a look. #SinkWithoutTrace #Refugee #P21Gallery
July 12, 2019
