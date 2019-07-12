POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Why did Kim Darroch resign?
16:40
World
Why did Kim Darroch resign?
The UK is split over the resignation of its ambassador to the United States. The prime minister stood by him when leaked cables revealed his privately made criticisms of Donald Trump. But Boris Johnson, who’s likely to lead the next government, refused to offer his support. So did Kim Darroch quit because he was too toxic in Washington? Or was he pressured by his own government? Guests: Peter Collecott Britain's Former Ambassador to Brazil Bilal Mahmood Vice Chair of Labour Ben Harris-Quinney Chairman of Bow Group #UK #US #DonaldTrump #BorisJohnson #AmbassadorKimDarroch
July 12, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?