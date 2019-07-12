World Share

Why did Kim Darroch resign?

The UK is split over the resignation of its ambassador to the United States. The prime minister stood by him when leaked cables revealed his privately made criticisms of Donald Trump. But Boris Johnson, who’s likely to lead the next government, refused to offer his support. So did Kim Darroch quit because he was too toxic in Washington? Or was he pressured by his own government? Guests: Peter Collecott Britain's Former Ambassador to Brazil Bilal Mahmood Vice Chair of Labour Ben Harris-Quinney Chairman of Bow Group #UK #US #DonaldTrump #BorisJohnson #AmbassadorKimDarroch