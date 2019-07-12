POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkey’s Failed Coup
Turkey’s Failed Coup
Description: The aftermath of Turkey’s failed coup on July 15, 2016 marked a turning point in Ankara's diplomatic relations with many countries. In particular, it inflamed tensions with the United States, which has refused to extradite FETO leader Fetullah Gulen. So, where do these relations stand today? Guests: Nagehan Alci Journalist at Haberturk Vehbi Baysan Lecturer at Ibn Haldun University Laura Batalla Political Analyst #feto #coup #turkey #july15
July 12, 2019
