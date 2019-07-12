POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
UK's Reckitt Benckiser to pay record $1.4B fine over opioid crisis | Money Talks
06:28
BizTech
UK's Reckitt Benckiser to pay record $1.4B fine over opioid crisis | Money Talks
For almost 10 years, British multinational Reckitt Benckiser sold a painkiller packaged as non-addictive, but people got hooked anyway. After an investigation by US authorities, the company is about to pay a record penalty for its role in the opioid crisis that's killed hundreds of thousands of people in America. For more on this, we spoke to Nicolas Terry, director of the Center for Law and Health at Indiana University. He joins us from Indianapolis. #Opioid #ReckittBenckiser #Painkillers
July 12, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?