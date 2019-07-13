World Share

Turkey’s Security Challenge: Turkey receives Russian missile hardware

The United States says its position on Turkey's purchase of Russian missiles has not changed. For months, Washington has been threatening to impose sanctions on Turkey because of its concerns about a NATO ally using the S-400 defence system. The first parts of that system have now arrived in Ankara. The Turkish Defence Minister has spoken to his US counterpart on the phone about the delivery, apparently their conversation lasted about half an hour and afterwards, the Pentagon cancelled a press briefing which was supposed to address the American response. Hasan Abdullah reports.