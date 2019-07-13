POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkey’s Security Challenge: Turkey receives Russian missile hardware
01:59
World
Turkey’s Security Challenge: Turkey receives Russian missile hardware
The United States says its position on Turkey's purchase of Russian missiles has not changed. For months, Washington has been threatening to impose sanctions on Turkey because of its concerns about a NATO ally using the S-400 defence system. The first parts of that system have now arrived in Ankara. The Turkish Defence Minister has spoken to his US counterpart on the phone about the delivery, apparently their conversation lasted about half an hour and afterwards, the Pentagon cancelled a press briefing which was supposed to address the American response. Hasan Abdullah reports.
July 13, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?