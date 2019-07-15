POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Cricket World Cup: England win first-ever World cup at Lords
02:45
World
Cricket World Cup: England win first-ever World cup at Lords
On Sunday in London, something unique happened in the world of sport. The men's Wimbledon Final and the cricket World Cup Final both went down to the very last factor that could be used to decide the winners. There was not a single measure left to declare who the champions would be. Th e tennis final was the longest in the tournament's history, and the first to be decided by a fifth set tie break. At Lord's, England beat New Zealand in a match that had already been tied, not once, but twice.
July 15, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?