Cricket World Cup: England win first-ever World cup at Lords

On Sunday in London, something unique happened in the world of sport. The men's Wimbledon Final and the cricket World Cup Final both went down to the very last factor that could be used to decide the winners. There was not a single measure left to declare who the champions would be. Th e tennis final was the longest in the tournament's history, and the first to be decided by a fifth set tie break. At Lord's, England beat New Zealand in a match that had already been tied, not once, but twice.