Joanina Library
05:01
Portugal has it all from historic cities and world-renowned beaches to fresh delicacies and of course the melancholic fado tunes. But what about one of the oldest libraries in Europe? Coimbra University needed a home for its huge book collection and so in the 18th century, with the help of King John the fifth, a baroque masterpiece was built to house these books. Now half a million people come every year to admire Joanina Library. #Joanina #Library #Portugal
July 15, 2019
