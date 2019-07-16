POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Should Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky be Released?
16:43
World
Should Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky be Released?
For hundreds of thousands, maybe millions of Shia Muslims in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim al Zakzaky is an inspirational leader. But he's been detained for the last three and a half years, ever since a raid on his home where he was arrested. A crackdown followed, and more than 300 members of Zakzaky's Islamic Movement of Nigeria were killed, including three of his sons. To this day the Shia cleric remains in detention charged with murder and breaching the peace. But is he being targeted because of his beliefs? Guests: Deji Adeyanju Nigerian Human Rights Activist Daniel Bwala Former APC Senate Candidate for Abuja Kayode Ogundamisi Nigerian Affairs Analyst #Nigeria #ShiaGenocide #Muslim #Zakzaky
July 16, 2019
