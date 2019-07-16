POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Return to Woodstock
In August of 1969, around half a million people flocked to a farm in upstate New York. Back then, no one knew that this three-day extravaganza, known as Woodstock, would spark a cultural revolution. In the past 50 years, this legendary music festival inspired dozens of books and several films, but now a new documentary is telling the story in an entirely new way. Jamila Ephron, Producer/Co-Director of Woodstock: Three Days That Defined a Generation 00:38 #Woostock #Music #Festival
July 16, 2019
