Fourth anniversary of historic nuclear agreement | Money Talks

It's been four years since global powers agreed to end tough economic sanctions on Iran in return for its pledge to not develop nuclear weapons. But under President Donald Trump, the US pulled out of the deal back in May 2018, reinstating sanctions. Tehran has responded by resuming uranium enrichment beyond what's allowed under the agreement, which some say can still be saved. Mobin Nasir takes a closer look at the nuclear deal and its impact on Iran's economy. And for more we spoke to Babak Emamian, a member of the British Iranian Business Association. #NuclearDeal #IranSanctions #Uranium