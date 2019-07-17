POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Congress Condemns Trump Over Racist Tweets | Who’s Venezuela’s Legitimate Leader?
51:35
World
Congress Condemns Trump Over Racist Tweets | Who’s Venezuela’s Legitimate Leader?
The US House of Representatives condemned Donald Trump for telling four Congresswomen to go back to where they came from. And a UN report lambastes Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s government for extrajudicial killings and political detentions. Will it help the opposition topple Maduo’s administration? #Trump #Trump2020 #Racism #tTumpTweets #aoc #IlhanOmar #RashidaTlaib #AyannaPressley #Maduro #Venezuela #Venezuelalibre #JuanGuaido #HumanRights #UnitedNations
July 17, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?