Rising Silence
12:28
World
Rising Silence
"If no one heeds your call, walk alone." This is the tagline of "Rising Silence", a 75-minute feature documentary by actor and writer Leesa Gazi. It follows 9 Birangona women, as they describe the unspeakable horrors inflicted on them during the Bangladeshi Liberation War in 1971. This heartfelt film won the best documentary award at this year's Dhaka International Film Festival. TRT World Correspondent Shamim Chowdhury sat down with Gazi to talk about why she pursued this story, how these strong-willed women dealt with being left to their fate and why nothing managed to dampen their spirits. Leesa Gazi One on One 02:06 #RisingSilence # LeesaGazi #Bangladesh
July 17, 2019
