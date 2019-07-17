POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The Trump Presidency: House of Reps condemns Trump over tweets
More than 190 Republicans in the US House of Representatives have refused to back a vote calling recent statements by president Trump as racist. The majority of the House has voted to denounce the president for what it calls "racist comments that have legitimised fear and hatred of new Americans and people of colour". Some of his supporters say only people with leftist opinions see Trump as a racist.
July 17, 2019
