Could Venezuela’s Opposition Topple Maduro?
17:09
World
Could Venezuela’s Opposition Topple Maduro?
A UN human rights report accuses Venezuela's government of thousands of extrajudicial killings. We'll debate if Nicolas Maduro is trying to stay in power at the barrel of a gun, and whether the opposition has new ammunition to oust the leader. Guests: Alfred de Zayas Former UN rapporteur Jose Aristimuno Former Deputy National Press Secretary for the Democratic Party #Maduro #Venezuela #Venezuelalibre #JuanGuaido #HumanRights #UnitedNations
July 17, 2019
