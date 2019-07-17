POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Is Donald Trump a Racist?
Is Donald Trump a Racist?
News outlets around the world are abuzz about what they call Donald Trump’s racist tweets. But is the US president just trying to distract from a White House in crisis? We debate whether Trump is callous or cunning in the lead up to the 2020 general election. Guests: Richard Painter Former White House Chief Ethics Lawyer Harry Litman Former US Deputy Assistant Attorney General Ivan Garcia-Hidalgo President of the Hispanic Leadership Council #Trump #Trump2020 #Racism #tTumpTweets #aoc #IlhanOmar #RashidaTlaib #AyannaPressley
July 17, 2019
