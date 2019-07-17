Climate Conflict? | Bigger Than Five

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Extreme droughts and flooding in India, a heat wave in Europe and security threat warnings in the US. Global emissions are on the rise, prompting the United Nations to warn about what it calls the risks of 'climate apartheid', where the wealthy pay to escape the devastating consequences of climate change, leaving the poor to suffer. Are big polluters ignoring the climate crisis and the risks it poses to their countries and the world-at-large? Guests: Myron Ebell- President Trump’s Former EPA Transition Chief & Director of the Center for Energy and Environment at the Competitive Enterprise Institute Rebecca Carter- Deputy Director of the Climate Resilience Practice at the World Resources Institute Francesco Femia- Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of The Council on Strategic Risks & Co-Founder of The Center for Climate and Security #BiggerThanFive
July 17, 2019
