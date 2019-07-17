TRT World Istanbul Syria Summit Special

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Half a million dead, a million injured, 12 million displaced, and a generation lost. This is the impact of the Syrian Civil War. A tenuous peace treaty is holding In the last rebel strong hold, but for how long? Now in a major step Turkey will host the leaders of France, Germany and Russia in a bid to find a long lasting solution to the Syrian conflict. But after seven years of war and misery, is a political solution to the conflict still possible? We bring you all the news and analysis as we follow the twists and turns of this historic meeting. Istanbul Syria Summit Special coverage on TRT World
July 17, 2019
