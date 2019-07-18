50 Years of Easy Rider

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Actors Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper were dwelling in the outskirts of Tinseltown when they set out to make the ultimate road-trip movie 50 years ago. Their mission was to chronicle the American landscape. just as a rebellious philosophy was infiltrating the mainstream cinema. 'Easy Rider' is about the rediscovery of the US by jive-talking hippies hammered the last nail in the coffin of old Hollywood. Alican Pamir tells us how. Charles Bramesco, Film Critic 03:11 #EasyRider #Anniversary #Cinema
July 18, 2019
