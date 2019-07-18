POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkey’s National Security: US confirms Turkey out of F-35 programme
Turkey says the decision by the United States to exclude it from the F-35 fighter jet programme has no legitimate justification and will damage relations between the allies. The White House has called Turkey's exclusion from the programme unfortunate, while stressing that Ankara's purchase of a Russian missile system undermines NATO. Turkey has invested heavily in building the F-35 and manufactures more than 800 parts of the aircraft.
July 18, 2019
