Is Bosco Ntaganda’s Conviction a Victory?
World
Is Bosco Ntaganda’s Conviction a Victory? Bosco Ntaganda was one of the DRC's most notorious warlords. Feared for his brutality and sexual violence, and infamous for raping, enslaving and killing civilians. After years on the run, he handed himself in to the International Criminal Court in 2013. Now, six years later, the man they call the Terminator, has finally faced justice. Judges at The Hague found the rebel leader guilty of war crimes and crimes against humanity, only the fourth person to be convicted by the ICC. But for many Congolese, justice has still not been served. #ICC #BoscoNtaganda #Massacre #Warlord #Ntaganda #Rebel
July 18, 2019
