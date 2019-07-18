POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Dueling in Djibouti
The United States and China are two of the world's most powerful nations. Both have massive militaries - with bases all over the world, and that includes in Djibouti in the Horn of Africa. The two bases are only 15 minutes apart, and that proximity is proving to be a source of tension. Camp Lemonnier is used by the US for its counter-terrorism operations in Africa. It claims Chinese soldiers have been trying to infiltrate its base. They're charges Beijing categorically denies. But that hasn't stopped the US threatening to take action. So, with tensions mounting, where does that leave Djibouti, a nation caught between two superpowers? Guests: Akol Nyok Akol Dok Political Commentator and Critic of China's Belt and Road Initiative Einar Tangen Economic and Political Affairs Commentator #Djibouti #China #Africa #ChinaAfrica#USChina #USChinaRelations
July 18, 2019
