POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Amazon closes Chinese marketplace business | Money Talks
06:50
BizTech
Amazon closes Chinese marketplace business | Money Talks
E-commerce giant Amazon is pulling back its business operations in China, as competition in the world's second- biggest economy heats-up. The world's largest retailer has shut its domestic marketplace there, underscoring how home-grown rivals have made it tough for the company to keep-up. Samantha Vadas reports. We spoke to Kurt Jetta in Plano, Texas. He's the founder and executive chairman of the tech-enabled consumer research firm, TABS Analytics. #Amazon #Ecommerce #Alibaba
July 18, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?