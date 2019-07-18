July 18, 2019
06:45
Growing privacy concerns around FaceApp | Money Talks
If you're on social media, you've probably come across images of your friends and family suddenly looking decades older or younger - or even as another gender. It's all thanks to FaceApp, which is currently one of the most downloaded programs among smarthphone users worldwide. But there are now calls to delete the app over privacy concerns, especially in the US, where officials are pointing to its Russian developers. But just how different is FaceApp from Instagram or Facebook? We got more on the FaceApp phenomenon with technology and cybersecurity expert David Papp in Edmonton, Canada. #FaceApp #SmartphoneApps #CyberSucurity
