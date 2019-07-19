Tarsila Do Amaral: Cannibalizing Modernism

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
While studying in Paris at the beginning of the 20th Century, it dawned on painter Tarsila Do Amaral she needed to bring a touch of Brazil to the city's art scene. A major figure in Brazilian modernism her paintings inspired the 'Cannibal Movement' backed by a belief that Brazillian artists should weave their culture into others, preserving their own vision. Sao Paulo is hosting the largest exhibition ever dedicated to Tarsila, and now the rest of the world is waking up to who she really was. #TarsilaDoAmaral #CannibalizingModernism #SãoPaulo
July 19, 2019
