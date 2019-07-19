World Share

Protests Hit Puerto Rico Amid Bankruptcy Woes

Puerto Rico is declaring bankruptcy -- the largest by any municipality in American history. And while the government there is trying to dig itself out of a 124 billion dollar hole, protests are erupting on the streets of San Juan over a political scandal that surrounding the local government. Guests: John Mudd Lawyer Jorge Rodriguez Founder and CEO of PACIV Engineering Firm Roberto Luis Lugo Director for Intervention and Programme Development at the Community Umbrella Agency #PuertoRico #bankrupt #SanJuan #protests