Protests Hit Puerto Rico Amid Bankruptcy Woes

Puerto Rico is declaring bankruptcy -- the largest by any municipality in American history. And while the government there is trying to dig itself out of a 124 billion dollar hole, protests are erupting on the streets of San Juan over a political scandal that surrounding the local government. Guests: John Mudd Lawyer Jorge Rodriguez Founder and CEO of PACIV Engineering Firm Roberto Luis Lugo Director for Intervention and Programme Development at the Community Umbrella Agency #PuertoRico #bankrupt #SanJuan #protests
July 19, 2019
