World Share

Madagascar Vanilla: Crop quality suffers as farmers fight thieves

The price of vanilla has risen five times in less than five years, making it the second most expensive spice in the world after saffron. But this boom has left farmers in Madagascar, where 97-percent of the world's natural vanilla is cultivated, fighting to keep their plantations safe. And, as Adesewa Josh reports, it's becoming a bloody business. #Madagascar #VanillaFarming #Spices