25:55
BizTech
OUT OF OFFICE: Is remote working the future?
Remote working was established to empower the office worker, to liberate them from the desk and set them free. Here in the UK it's increased dramatically in recent years - so is it the future of work? At the Roundtable we have Mark Graham, Professor of Internet Geography at the Oxford Internet Institute; Rajneesh Narula, Professor of International Business Regulation and co-Director of John H Dunning Centre for International Business at the Henley Business School, University of Reading and Alex Hirst, CEO and co-founder of The Hoxby Collective - a community for remote workers. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #remotework, #digitalgigeconomy, #flexiblework
July 22, 2019
